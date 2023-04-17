(Editor's Note: Defendants sentenced in circuit court are subject to payment of court costs and applicable fees.)
Twelve defendants pled guilty and were sentenced during the final week of the March term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
Defendant Cassidy Tutor pled guilty to burglary of a building but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of five years probation. Tutor was fined $500.
Defendant Michael Wayne Gilmore pled guilty to possession of meth but he court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of three years probation. Gilmore was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $75 restitution.
Defendant Douglas McCuiston pled guilty to malicious mischief and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, all suspended because of no prior felony. McCuiston was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $4,000 restitution.
Defendant Adrian Strong pled guilty to malicious mischief and was sentenced to five years in prison, all suspended because of no prior felony. Strong was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $4,000 restitution.
Defendant Marshall Lee Brodzinski pled guilty to possession of marijuana with intent and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. But the defendant was given credit for time served and the balance was suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $75 restitution.
Defendant Jessica Harrington Hatcher pled guilty to possession of meth with intent and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but with no prior felony conviction the 20 years were suspended. Hatcher was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $135 restitution.
Defendant Terrance Allen Gifford pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, but Gifford was given credit for time served and the balance suspended. Gifford was placed on two years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $45 restitution.
Defendant Kristian Jean Goodwin pled guilty to embezzlement under contract but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of five years probation. Goodwin was fined $500.
Defendant Webster Louis Collins pled guilty to aggravated domestic violence-strangulation and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. But Collins was given credit for time served and the balance suspended. Collins was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to have no contact with the victim. This sentence runs consecutively with an Itawamba Co. cause.
Defendant Jerry Scott Erby pled guilty to two charges, including possession of meth with intent and possession of meth. On the possession with intent charge Erby was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended. Erby was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $75 restitution.
On the possession charge Erby was sentenced to eight years in prison, all suspended, but the two sentences are to run consecutively. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $125 restitution.
Defendant Jeffrey T. Stanfield pled guilty to aggravated assault/domestic violence and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 16 years suspended. Stanfield was placed on five years post-release supervision and fined $1,000.
Defendant Jamie Lee Pennington pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison. Pennington was credited for time served and the balance suspended. He was placed on two and a half years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $90 restitution. The sentence runs consecutively with a Lee County cause.
In another court proceeding defendant Kelvin Lee Phillips was arraigned and pled not guilty to DUI 4th offense.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.