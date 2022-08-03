(Editor's Note: In most instances where defendants plead guilty, the sentencing order also dictates the payment of court costs and fees.)
Fourteen defendants pled guilty to criminal charges during two days of plea proceedings July 21 and 22 and nine defendants pled guilty last week during the first week of the July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
Defendant Jessie Houston Sisco pled gilty to DUI 3rd and was sentenced to serve five years in prison unless he successfully completes one year of intensive supervision/house arrest.
Sisco was placed on four years post release supervision and fined $1,000. This cause runs consecutively with another Pontotoc cause.
Defendant Madalyn Bailey Red pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentencing pending completion of three years probation. Red was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $45 restitution.
Defendant Jimmy Ray Ahlum pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentencing pending completion of three years probation. Ahlum must pay $45 restitution and a $1,000 fine.
Defendant Christopher Lamont Judon pled guilty tot embezzlement but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending competition of five years probation. Judon must pay $1,516.00 restitution and a $1,000 fine.
Defendant Daniel Torie Edwards pled guilty to sale of meth and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but the defendant was credited with time already served and the balance suspended. Edwards was placed on five years supervision and fined $1,000. This cause runs consecutively with a Union Co. cause.
Defendant Parker Chase Gassaway pled guilty to uttering a forgery and was sentenced to five years in prison, but the defendant was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Gassaway must pay $1,000 restitution and a $1,000 fine.
Defendant Cody Allen Kimbrough pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term. Kimbrough was ordered to pay $685 restitution and a $1,000 fine. Kimbrough also pled guilty to malicious mischief and was sentenced to a five years suspended prison term, which will run consecutively to the other cause. He was placed on five years supervision and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,600 in restitution.
Defendant Cameron Terez Randle pled guilty to felony fleeing but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentencing pending completion of five years probation. Randle was also fined $1,000.
Defendant Heather Suzanne Wade pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending three years probation. Wade must pay a $1,000 fine and $125 restitution.
Defendant Paul Lynn Sample pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending three years probation. Sample must pay a $1,000 fine and $45 in restitution.
Defendant Richard Claud Wilson pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending three years probation. Wilson was fined $1,000 and pay $70 in restitution.
Defendant Donald William Morris pled guilty to evidence tampering and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the defendant was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Morris must pay a $1,000 fine. This sentence runs concurrently with a sentence he is currently serving.
Defendant Jimmy Len Prater pled guilty to malicious mischief, but with no prior felony conviction Prater was sentenced to a five years suspended prison term. He was placed on five years supervision and fined $500.
Defendant Joshua Kirby Smith pled guilty to child endangerment (test positive for a controlled substance), but with no prior felony his 10 year prison sentence was suspended. Smith was placed on five years supervision and fined $1,000. This sentence runs consecutively with another Pontotoc cause.
Defendant Heather Renee Holly pled guilty to three counts of aggravated animal cruelty. On counts one and two Holly was sentenced to a total of five years in prison unless she completes five years of intensive supervision/house arrest. On count three Holly was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term and placed on three years post release supervision. All three sentences run consecutively. Holly must also pay a $1,000 fine.
Defendant James Nichols pled guilty to felon with a weapon and sentenced to serve 10 years in prison unless he completes three years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Nichols was placed on five years post release supervision and $fined $1,000.
Defendant April Leisure pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending three year unsupervised probation. Leisure was fined $1,000 and must pay $150 in restitution.
Defendant Loyd Leisure pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending three years of unsupervised probation. He must pay $150 restitution and a fine of $1,000.
Defendant Cynthia Diane Stamps pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term. Stamps was placed on three years unsupervised probation, fined $1,000 and must pay $45 restitution.
Defendant Martha Alice Thompson pled guilty to possession of meth with intent to sell and was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison unless she completes three years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Thompson was placed on five years post release supervision and fined $1,000.
Defendant Ben Delgado pled guilty to possession of cocaine but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending three years of probation. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $625 in restitution.
Defendant Willie Earl Whitman pled guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of possession of meth, given credit for time served and ordered to pay fines, fees, cost restitution and assessments totaling $915.75.
Defendant Jason McIntost pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possession of meth and was ordered to pay a fine, fees, court costs and assessments totaling $970.75.
Two defendants were arraigned and pled guilty to their respective charges, including:
-William Nathaniel Rosenbaum, charged with possession of meth;
-Abu Talism Shabazz, charged with three counts of burglary of a building.
