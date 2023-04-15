No one understands how helpless and vulnerable you feel more than communications dispatchers. When the teeth of the tornado bore down on Pontotoc County in the early morning hours of April 1, 2023 the phone lines lit up and the radio traffic swarmed like hornets around a nest.
People all across the county were watching tv or their internet and hearing WTVA Chief Meteroligist Matt Laubhan saying “This is a large and devastating storm. It has a debris signature. If you are in this path take cover immediately. If you know somebody in the path, call them. Tell them a storm is coming. The impacts are going to be major.”
At the Pontotoc Communications Building on Liberty Street [which also housed the jail in 2001] five dispatchers were calmly and feverishly handling the calls and the radio traffic.
Harley May, Sierra Hill, AJ Keith, Jim Littlejohn and Trudy May were fielding phone calls and answering radio traffic all across the county.
“All of the phone lines lit up and all five radio channels were going,” said dispatcher Trudy May. “I heard people crying for help over the phone, my main concern was for them and to get help there as quickly as possible.”
She fielded the call for help that came from the College Hill community. “I know who the first officers were on the scene at College Hill,” she said. “Officer Gary Cowsert and David Robertson. The situation there was desperate.”
May said the toughest thing to fathom for her was she needed help at both ends of the path of destruction at the same time. “Folks there on Oswalt Lane at the western side where the tornado began as well as the folks in College Hill.”
At College Hill the time seemed to drag for the officers as they called for help out there. “Nobody could travel quickly because of trees in the road and power lines down everywhere,” she said.
But help did come and folks were attended to throughout the night.
After the winds left the county she was determined to help with recovery effort. She has been helping at the Emergency Operations Center since it opened up on Saturday.
“I have gotten to meet those people I talked on the phone with that night,” she said. She smiled. “It has been good for me to see them alright.”
May said what made the situation surreal for her and almost bringing her to tears was a call she received Sunday afternoon. “My twin Sister Judy May Houser called me. ‘I’m not going to ask you where you are or how you are because I know,’ she told me. ‘I know exactly what you are thinking and exactly what you are feeling.’
“She worked dispatch during the tornado in Pontotoc on February 24, 2001,” May revealed. “So I know she knew what has been going on in my mind. It has been good to have her understanding heart as a support.”
May said her greatest mission through the whole storm ordeal was to help the people of Pontotoc County by getting them rescue as quickly as possible and to make sure that the guys who were out there in the storm were staying safe.
And her therapy since the storm has been the opportunity to serve the folks with her hands and her feet at the Agri-Center so they can get their lives back to normal as quickly as possible.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.