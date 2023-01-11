Fire truck

Two new fire pumpers were delivered to the Troy-Woodland and Algoma Fire Departments last week, stopping by the Agri-Center so that folks could get a first hand look at the top of the line fire fighting apparatuses before going to their respective departments. On hand for the tour were: Pontotoc Co. Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson, Fifth District Supervisor Dan McKnight, Fourth District Supervisor Ernie Wright, Troy-Woodland firefighters Tyler Russell, Zack Keith and Zeb Collums, Second District Supervisor Mike McGregor, Troy Woodland Firefirgher Barry Matthews, First District Supervisor Wayne Stokes, Troy Woodland Firefighter Jonathan Salmon, Third District Supervisor Brad Ward,Troy-Woodland Firefighters Matthew Poe and his son Harrison (standing in front of him), Algoma Fire Chief Larry Rape, Troy Woodland Firefighter Larry Poe, Pontotoc Co. Fire Co-ordinator Adam Patton, Troy Fire Chief Richard Johnson, Algoma Assistant Fire Chief Chad Bagwell and Alan Gho with Sunbelt Fire who sold the trucks to the departments.

 By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress

Last week two Pontotoc County fire departments received a late Christmas present in the form a new fire truck for each department.

