Last week two Pontotoc County fire departments received a late Christmas present in the form a new fire truck for each department.
Pontotoc County Fire Co-ordinator Adam Patton has been working to get the trucks for several months.
“First I would like the thank the Board of Supervisors and Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson for all the help and continued support for the Pontotoc County Fire Service,” Patton said. “Without them none of this would be possible.”
Patton said that Pontotoc County is serviced by 12 Fire Departments all of which have a graded fire district. "The men and women that make up these 12 departments are a vital part of this county and insure safety and response in emergency situations."
“The two new pumper trucks that were just delivered to Troy-Woodland, and Algoma will strengthen the departments as well as the capability of this county,” he noted.
Patton said there was a reason these two areas of the county were chosen to receive the first two trucks.
“Theses trucks, which will have a service life of 25 years, were chosen to go to these departments based on need and the impacts of these departments in relation to the Current Fire Rating that they have. Along with these new apparatus and other factors we are pursuing lower insurance ratings for both districts,” he explained.
In the past all 12 trucks were replaced at one time, which meant all of them would go out of service at one time and would have to be replaced at the same time.
“We have discussed getting on a rotation for the trucks to lessen the strain on the county, to keep us from having to budget for 12 trucks all in one year,” Patton said.
Through the rotation program two trucks will be purchased each year and rotated into the fire departments where needed.
“We have already been looking at districts and determining which departments will benefit the most with the next round of trucks.
"Every district will receive a new truck over the course of the next five years.”
One thing that caused all this to come about was knowing that the 20 year life span on the current trucks will be expiring in six years.
“The current Front line Pumpers that every department has are 2009 models which means they will reach service life in 2029 so we have the rotation figured so that all should be in the department or at least ordered by that time,” Patton said. “However, all of this is contingent on lead times from the manufacturer.”
Both Troy Woodland and Algoma Fire Departments were founded in 1984 and are an all volunteer department. "They don’t get paid one cent for getting out there and protecting life and property when a fire occurs."
“I would like to thank all the men and women of the Pontotoc County Fire Service, you all work day in day out, at night, in the storms and in the cold for free. You do it with out hesitation to protect and offer care to your neighbors and community. You all are the unsung hero's. Thank you.”
Patton concluded that anyone that is interested in becoming a Volunteer Firefighter, you must be age 18 and up and you can see your local fire Department for details.
