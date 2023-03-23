Pontotoc City Clerk Jessica McLevain said Thursday afternoon (March 23) that two more candidates have officially qualified to run in the April 20 special city election to elect a new Ward One board member.
McLevain said that Pontotoc Election Commissioners have certified signatures turned in by candidates Monica Lindsey and Janice W. Keys.
Monica Lindsey and Janice Keys join candidates Jeremy Hall, Rosalind Key and Jay Hughes who were certified last week.
Ward One resident Willie J. Johnson has also submitted signatures for verification and certification by the commissioners, McLevain said.
McLevain said that two other potential candidates have picked up election packets but have not yet submitted signatures.
To qualify to run, candidates have to secure signatures of at least 50 registered and verified voters in Ward One.
The city clerk verifies the signatures collected to run and then the three Pontotoc Election Commissioners certify the candidates.
The deadline for qualifying to run as a candidate in the Ward One special election is March 31, 2023.
Absentee voting will begin two weeks prior to the April 20 special election.
The term of the winner of the special Ward One election will run through June 2025.
