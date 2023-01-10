Shortly before Christmas, Congress passed major legislation to keep the government open through fiscal year 2023. Separate appropriations bills to fund government departments should have been passed months ago but were prevented from coming to the floor by the Democratic leadership. Although many Americans were surprised at the bill’s seemingly quick passage, in reality the bill was the product of months of negotiations between members of both parties. The final package reflected the hard work of Republican negotiators – in both the House and Senate – resulting in significant wins for conservatives and full funding for our nation’s military.

