With just two weeks left to qualify for various and sundry county offices there are still just 22 candidates that have filed papers. If you wish to run for office you must have your paper work completed and turned in before the 5 p.m. deadline on Wednesday, February 1. If you are running as an independent candidate and must garner signatures you must have your signatures in hand when you come to qualify and they must be approved by the Circuit Clerk.

regina.butler@djournal.com

