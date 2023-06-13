On June 7, 2023, Natchez Trace Parkway Rangers conducted operations to detect and apprehend people engaging in illicit sexual activity in the Parkway’s parking lots and other public areas.
Chief Ranger Prashant Lotwala said the operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals, including:
-Larry D. Parker, 71, of Bruce, MS, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.
-William Abernathy, 72, of Shannon, MS, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.
Chief Ranger Prashant Lotwala said, “This successful operation is part of our continuing efforts to keep those using the Parkway for legitimate purposes as safe as possible.” Chief Ranger Lotwala advised that these operations will be a priority for 2023.
District Ranger John Hearne said that Parker and Abernathy were arrested based on evidence gathered during a sting operation at Old Town Overlook, a site along the Natchez Trace Parkway in Lee County. The incident occurred between 1 and 2 p.m.
Hearne said the men were taken into custody in separate arrests along the parkway after they had left the overlook. The arrest charges are misdemeanors.
Parker and Abernathy were each released on $1,000 bonds, according to Lee County Jail officials.
Parker is an elected official, currently serving as president of the Pontotoc Electric Power Association Board of Directors.
