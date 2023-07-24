Let’s talk about icebergs in Pontotoc city and county…
School is starting, and that means kindergarten open houses.
Pontotoc City Schools start Tuesday, Aug. 8; Pontotoc County Schools start Thursday, Aug. 3.
Pontotoc City Schools will hold kindergarten open house Thursday, Aug. 3, from 4-7 p.m.
South Pontotoc will hold kindergarten open house Sunday, July 30 from 2-4 p.m. North Pontotoc kindergarten open house will be Monday, July 31 from 4-6 p.m.
If things go as in years past at the open houses, there will be crowds of proud parents and grandparents, and bouncing youngsters. City and county system teachers will explain what the youngsters will be learning.
The whole open house scene — big people, little people, teachers — everything busier than a bucket of frogs —reminds me of an iceberg.
With an iceberg, folks see only the 10 percent or so above the water line.
Few realize the existence of the iceberg’s other 90 percent, that huge bulk hidden out of sight beneath the surface.
Unseen under the kindergarten icebergs:
—Later this year, the walls of each teacher’s room in city and county kindergartens will be covered with gaily-colored cutouts of various things the youngsters have made.
At all the kindergartens, a lot of youngsters will have put in a lot of work to make the cut-outs. Visitors will see only the finished products. Unseen will be the time and effort the youngsters put into them.
—All those cutouts, which in some places may cover the walls from deck to ceiling, didn’t just fly up and stick to the walls. If they did, well, I’ve got another column for next week.
Unseen, I suspect many of the teachers got plenty of arm and shoulder exercise or bend and stretch work or stair-step workouts climbing a stepladder while putting the cut-outs up.
And got another unseen workout taking them down.
—By the time each youngster arrives at kindergarten each day, you can be sure some unseen parents or grandparents have worked hard to place him or her there.
Someone’s gotten the child up, soaped, scrubbed, clothed, brushed, fed, and on the bus or driven to school.
—That there’s a school building at all shows there’s a lot going on unseen under the surface. Those buildings don’t just happen without a lot of planning by school officials, and support from taxpayers.
—The youngsters will arrive to a clean school, and a clean room. That’s because someone, unseen, has already cleaned the building and room, preparing for the day. Maybe few saw the work, but it got done anyway.
—At school, teachers have already prepared their lesson plans, got their supplies, already know where they’re going for the day.
Few people caught them planning and preparing, because a lot of that work goes on at home, unseen, where frankly they’d rather be doing more fun things.
Education really is a team sport, with the spotlight on the youngsters.
That’s as it should be.
But outside the spotlight, make no mistake about it, the support team is hard at it, sweat pumps working to the max.
Unseen, under the icebergs, things are busy indeed…
