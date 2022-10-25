A public ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, October 29, in Pontotoc to unveil a Mississippi Country Music Trail marker outside the Pontotoc Community House honoring the late Pontotoc native singer/songwriter Jimmy Weatherly.
The Pontotoc Community House is where Weatherly performed countless times during his high school days at Pontotoc High School.
Weatherly was a star athlete at Pontotoc High School and a three year starting quarterback for legendary Ole Miss Coach Johnny Vaught at the University of Mississippi. He was a member of the only unbeaten and untied National Championship Rebel football team in Ole Miss history in 1962 and SEC champions in 1962 and 1963. Weatherly earned All Southeastern Conference honors and was honorable mention All American in 1964.
In 2018 Weatherly’s exploits on the football field and his musical accomplishments were highlighted in his autobiography, “Midnight Train”, written by his first-cousin, Jeff Roberson. Roberson is the son of the late Pontotoc native and longtime Baldwyn, MS, resident Billy Roberson, Weatherly’s uncle.
Weatherly’s songwriting career spanned more than fifty-five years and included at least seven number one songs.
His songs have been recorded by a spectrum of singers, including pop, R&B, country, gospel and jazz.
Grammy Award winners Gladys Knight & The Pips recorded 12 of Weatherly’s songs.
“Neither One Of Us Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye” was a #1 pop and soul hit and won a Grammy Award for Gladys Knight & The Pips.
The next year, that song became a country hit for the late Bob Luman. Later, it became an instrumental jazz hit for David Sanborn.
In 1974 Weatherly was honored as ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year. “A Lady Like You” was a #1 hit for country music superstar Glen Campbell and country artist Bryan White had a #1 hit with Weatherly’s “Someone Else’s Star.”
“The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me” was a #1 R&B hit and a #2 pop hit for Gladys Knight & The Pips, and later became a #1 country hit for Ray Price.
It has also become a classic gospel song first recorded in that field by the Reverand James Cleveland.
“Midnight Train To Georgia” was also a #1 pop and #1 R&B hit and helped Gladys Knight & The Pips win another Grammy Award.
Gladys Knight and the Pips also had pop and R&B hits with Weatherly’s “Where Peaceful Waters Flow,” “Love Finds its Own Way,” and “Between Her Goodbye and My Hello,”’
Weatherly’s songs were recorded by such diverse artists as Steve Wariner, Dan Seals, Neil Diamond, Linda Davis, Marie Osmond, Bill Anderson, Charley Pride, Eddy Arnold, Dean Martin, Johnny Mathis, Ray Boltz, Peter Cetera, the Indigo Girls, Jeff Carson, Kenny Rogers, Reba McEntire, Kenny Chesney, Joan Osborne, Hall & Oates, Ed Bruce, the Temptations, the Manhattens, the Spiders, Oak Ridge Boys, B.J. Thomas, Lynn Anderson, Tanya Tucker, Andy Williams, David Sanborn, Ruth Brown, Etta James, Rev. James Cleveland, Widespread Panic, Danny Thomas, Miles Jaye, Jennifer Hudson, David Ball, Peggy Lee, Russ Taff and more.
Weatherly served on the Board of Directors for the Nashville Songwriters Association International for five years. In 2006 he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Ole Miss Alunmi Hall of Fame in 2011.
In 2014 he received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Music from the state of Mississippi.
Also in 2014 he was inducted into the prestigious Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in New York City.
In 1999 “Midnight Train to Georgia” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. In 2001 that song was selected by the National Endowment for the Arts and Recording Industry Association of America as number 29 among the 365 Songs of the Century. It was selected by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.
Weatherly died February 3, 2021, at his home in Brentwood, TN.
