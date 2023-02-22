Mrs. Syliner "Lena" Coleman Chewe, 77, transitioned on Monday, February 19, 2023, at North MS Medical Center, Tupelo, MS.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Serenity Funeral Home Chapel, 248 Highway 15 South, Pontotoc, MS, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at East Baptist Church, 340 Clark St, Pontotoc, MS.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at Pontotoc High School Gymnasium.
Burial will take place at Golden Family Cemetery, Pontotoc, MS.
Arrangements Entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home of Pontotoc, MS.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east Arkansas, north Mississippi,
southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&