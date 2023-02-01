Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack designated twenty-three (23) Mississippi counties as the primary natural disaster area. Producers in Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Holmes, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marshall, Monroe, Pike, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Winston, Yalobusha, and Yazoo counties who suffered losses caused by excessive heat occurring June 1, 2022 through October 6, 2022, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.

