In my article last month, I made a comment that Veteran benefits for 2023 looked promising, here is an example of that. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will launch a new life insurance program next year, making life insurance available to more Veterans than ever before. January 1, 2023, the VA will open enrollment for Veterans Affairs Life Insurance — the first new VA life insurance program for Veterans in more than 50 years — extending VALife access to millions of Veterans.

