Ecru board of aldermen approved a variance request from Christi Lewis at Old 15 and Central avenue to allow her to open a tax office in her home.
They also approved the fair housing proclamation for April and the cash request number 7 for $81,241.41 on the Community Development Block Grant project on Industrial Road.
The board also approved a preliminary application to put the old school building which was the home economics building on the National Register of Historic Places.
Industrial strength playground equipment is set to go up at the park with the approval of a quote for $7,792.
The board discussed the establishment of a water line to businesses on Highway 15 across from the North Pontotoc School. “Dollar General is building a store across from the school and they have questions about us providing lines,” said Mayor Turk.
The size of the lines and how they would proceed was discussed for a few moments and then the board tabled the matter pending business associates talking to zoning administrator and building inspector Tim Ball and providing a blue print to him.
Mike Nesbit discussed with the board the need to contract to have old fines collected. “We have $400,000 in old fines that are out there, and I want to contract through AMS (American Municipal Services) to have them collected. They said they can do anything for city services.”
AMS is unique in that they in municipal account resolution services. By specializing in municipal account resolution services, they are able to facilitate when balances are resolved by non-cash methods. They work to resolve all outstanding balances, but we don’t charge our clients for those that are resolved through non-cash methods. The board approved to contract with them.
Police Chief Matt Stringer asked the board to put a no pets in the storm shelters policy in place. “We have people trying to get into the shelter and can’t because of pets. I understand people love their pets, but people come first when it comes to safety,” he noted. The board agreed and there is now a no pets in storm shelter policy. All of the storm shelters within the county have the same policy in place.He also asked the board to approve him to hire Drew Mask as a part time reserve officer for Ecru. They approved.
The consent agenda included approving March minutes, April payroll, claims docket, water adjustments, February financial report and accepting the preliminary financial report for March.
