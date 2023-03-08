The Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors moved forward in eliminating the veteran’s service van from the veteran’s affairs department.
“It is rarely used any more,” said Chancery Court Clerk Ricky Ferguson. “They don’t have to go to Memphis all the time like they once did. Today a veteran can get referral care to a doctor that is in Tupelo or closer instead of being required to go to Memphis.”
The board voted to remove the 2006 Chevy SUV from the veteran’s affairs and in a separate motion donated the vehicle to the sheriff’s department.
Pontotoc county Coroner Kim Bedford and Deputy Coroner Jody Riddle were authorized to attend the 2023 Educational Conference in Gulfport the end of March.
A school bus turn around at the Shandon Melton site in Randolph was approved per a request by Superintendent Brock Puckett.
Security cameras were approved to be purchased from Sealed Security, LLC’s quote of $3,500 for the fifth district county shed and grounds.
Pontotoc County Board of supervisors approved for the Pontotoc County chamber of Commerce to receive their $50,000 annual allocation. In addition the board approved a 50/50 match to the chamber for $20,000 in the event they get a grant to upgrade the Pontotoc County Court Square.
“They plan on replacing some of the brick, upgrading the benches and taking out the swings, if they get the grant” said Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson.
Depositories from the county will be housed at First Choice bank because their bid of 3.955 percent interest was more than the Renasant Bank bid of 3.80.
The board approved for Randal Reynolds to attend the National Association of School Resource Officers training on March 13-17.
Uniform purchases for the following budgets were approved: $3,473.07 from Circuit Court; $2,793.25 from Chancery Court and $1,396.63 from Justice Court.
In personal the board approved the termination of David Ray Vandiver from his position with the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s department effective Feb. 15, 2023 and to remove him from the county insurance rolls.
Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson told the board that audits for the county will resume after April 15 tax deadline. “We are first in line for them to come back to, so that is a good thing. We’ve got to keep them on moving so we can be sure we stay grant compliant.”
Supervisors tabled to matters which was the meal overlay roofing for the purchasing building and the sale of the fifth district property located on Hwy. 41 South.
