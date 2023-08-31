Over the past six years, serving as your County Veteran Service Officer (CVSO), I discovered that many Veterans and spouses do not realize that they may be eligible for Veteran and spouse benefits, not only from the Federal Government (Department of Veteran Affairs - VA), but also from the State of Mississippi. This article discusses those State benefits.
First, the Mississippi Veteran Affairs (MSVA) office, located in Jackson, operates four state Veterans homes. The homes are in Collins, Jackson, Kosciusko, and Oxford. For admission the Veteran must be a Mississippi resident and have a DD214 Military Discharge and served under honorable conditions. The daily charge for care at a MSVA Veterans home is $65.00. This charge includes a room, food, laundry, comprehensive medical care, medications, staff, nursing care and doctors. There is no charge for Veterans that have a VA compensation rating of 70% or higher. There may also be assistance available for indigent Veterans. The Veterans Home service and admissions officer in Oxford is Regina Tutor. Her phone number is 662-236-7641. I have admission packets in my office for any Veteran that may be interested, or you can call Regina, and she will be glad to give a tour of the facility and assist in the application process. I will be happy to work with family members regarding this benefit if the Veteran is unable due to physical or mental issues.
Secondly, in the State of Mississippi, military retired pay, and Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) payments are tax-free. This is a tremendous benefit that is not always available in other states.
In addition, Veterans with a 100% service-connected, permanent, and total disability are exempt from all ad valorem taxes on the assessed value of their home. Un-remarried surviving spouses can also claim this exemption. A letter from the VA showing the 100% service connection must be presented to the Pontotoc County Tax Assessor to receive this benefit.
Also, another benefit that is not well known, is the Mississippi Veteran Employment Preference. Eligible Veterans who indicate their Veteran status on their state employment application are listed at the top of the list of eligible applicants. Commonly known as Veteran Preference points in recognition of service. This also applies to Federal jobs.
Mississippi Veteran Recreation Benefits - Hunting and Fishing Licenses - Veterans who have a 100% service-connected, permanent, and total service-connected disability from the VA are not required to purchase a hunting or fishing license, but must have proof of age, residency and disability status while hunting or fishing. A copy of the 100% letter from VA will suffice.
Concealed Weapon Permit Fee Exemption - Any Veteran with a service-connected disability is exempt from concealed weapon permit fees and renewal fees. The Veteran must be a resident of the state for 12 months or longer immediately preceding the filing of the application. The residency requirement may be waived if the Veteran has a valid permit from another state; is an active military member stationed in Mississippi; or is a retired law enforcement officer establishing residency in the state.
Mississippi State Veterans Memorial Cemeteries - Mississippi has two Veterans’ cemeteries. The cemeteries are in Kilmichael and Newton. Burial in the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemeteries is open to all Veterans who have met the minimum service duty requirements (90 days of active duty if enlisted prior to 1980 and two years of service after 1980) and have been discharged under honorable conditions. Eligible spouses may be buried even if they predecease the Veteran. No cost is associated with this benefit for the opening, closing and burial. MSVA will provide upright marble headstones or niche covers (for those who choose to be cremated) at no cost to the family. The phone number to the Kilmichael Veterans Cemetery is 662-262-4232.
Many businesses in the State of Mississippi will offer a Veteran discount, usually 10% by simply showing your military discharge or Veteran identification card.
And the newest Veteran benefit, that went into effect 1 July 2023, is the Disabled License Plate/ Tag – up until this new bill was signed by the Governor, the Veteran had to be 100% to receive the disabled plate.
Senate Bill SB 2187 reads: Any legal resident of the State of Mississippi who is rated as having one hundred percent (100%) permanent service-connected disability or at least seventy percent (70%) nonpermanent service-connected disability by the Veterans' Administration or United States Department of Veterans Affairs is privileged to purchase annually under this subsection two (2) motor vehicle license plates or tags in his or her county of legal residence, for the sum of One Dollar ($1.00) in total cost for each plate or tag, regardless of make or model of motor vehicle. The registration year of such motor vehicle shall commence the first day of the month in which application for registration is made, as provided in Section 27-19-31. In order for a person who is rated as having at least seventy percent (70%) nonpermanent service-connected disability to renew a license plate or tag issued under this section, the person must provide an updated benefits letter from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs indicating that the person's rating has not been adjusted to less than seventy percent (70%) nonpermanent service-connected disability. Spouses may keep this benefit after the Veteran passes.
As pointed out in the bill, a recent letter from the VA showing the 70% or above rating must be presented to the Pontotoc County Tax Assessor to receive this benefit upon new registration or renewal of a license plate. If you need assistance getting this recent letter please come see me or call.
Please don’t hesitate to call me at 662-489-3907 or just stop by the Veteran Service Center, 311 Center Ridge Drive for any questions you may have regarding your benefits.
