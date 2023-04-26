expo winners to use.jpg

Pictured are: (l-r) Kevin Westbrooks - Three Rivers Career Coach, Stewart McMillan - Project Manager for CREATE Foundation/Toyota Wellspring Education Fund, Julie Henry - CREATE Board Member, Johana Gaucin - iPad Air Winner, Hadley Corley - AirPods Pro Winner, Aragorn (A.J.) Medina - MacBook Air Winner, Jennifer Dale - CREATE Career Coach, Phil Webb - Assistant Superintendent of Pontotoc City Schools.

The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund (TWEF) at the CREATE Foundation has been the lead sponsor the last seven years for an interactive Imagine the Possibilities (ItP) Career Expo, which is in its third year of a virtual experience. The culmination of the work of tenth grade students learning about 18 career pathways ends with Apple product prize presentations to 30 students across 14 schools in Northeast Mississippi the week of March 27-31.

