Pictured are: (l-r) Kevin Westbrooks - Three Rivers Career Coach, Stewart McMillan - Project Manager for CREATE Foundation/Toyota Wellspring Education Fund, Julie Henry - CREATE Board Member, Johana Gaucin - iPad Air Winner, Hadley Corley - AirPods Pro Winner, Aragorn (A.J.) Medina - MacBook Air Winner, Jennifer Dale - CREATE Career Coach, Phil Webb - Assistant Superintendent of Pontotoc City Schools.
The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund (TWEF) at the CREATE Foundation has been the lead sponsor the last seven years for an interactive Imagine the Possibilities (ItP) Career Expo, which is in its third year of a virtual experience. The culmination of the work of tenth grade students learning about 18 career pathways ends with Apple product prize presentations to 30 students across 14 schools in Northeast Mississippi the week of March 27-31.
“The ITP Career Expo serves as a vital catalyst for our local students to gain exposure to careers in our region,” said Tiffannie Hedin, corporate communications manager for Toyota Mississippi. “With the strategic engagement opportunities CREATE and the Toyota Wellspring Fund offer, students are able to stay informed on what’s needed to plan for their futures while also being connected to resources and experts who can help them navigate from inception to implementation.”
In order to incentivize participation in the virtual event, tenth grade students won points by interacting with the resources and answering simple reflection questions. These students were able to see a live leaderboard with their school and across the counties, and the points allowed students to enter into a drawing for Apple product prizes. In order to be eligible for prizes, students had to receive a minimum of 120 points, which correlates to two hours of use of the resources.
Three students from Pontotoc High School were among the 30 winners.
The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund (TWEF) team collected data on school participation with the virtual career expo in the seventeen counties served in Northeast Mississippi. The participation data from October 2022-February 2023 was 35.93% across approximately 6,782 tenth graders. However, the participation in the school districts that have CREATE Career Coaches, also supported by TWEF, as well
as administrative leadership that championed the initiative had a significantly higher participation rate of 67.69% in comparison to 12.13% in schools that did not.
