On August 8, voters went to the polls and cast their vote in the Republican and Democratic Primaries.
The election is not over, we have three local offices that will be in a runoff on Tuesday, August 29.
First District Supervisor Republican runoff will be between Mark McCord and Benny Moorman.
Third District Supervisor Republican runoff will be between incumbent Brad Ward and Gary Lynn Washington.
Fifth District Supervisor runoff will be between Ted McVay and Randy Ray.
We only had 40% of the registered voters who voted in the August 8 Primary when we had a large ballot.
Typically, the percentage will drop in the runoff as you may go to the polls and only vote for one race.
The ones still fighting to win the election is counting on you to go vote.
It is one thing to lose an election, but to lose and not have very many voters go to the polls is heartbreaking.
You know whoever comes out without that win will wonder if their friends and family took the time to go to the polls to vote.
This is three Supervisor positions still to be decided. If you live in one of these districts, be sure to make your voice heard on who you want representing you in your district.
These are three important offices for our county and there are some good men who have stepped up to take on the responsibility of the supervisor’s office.
First District and Fifth District is an open seat as incumbent First District Supervisor Wayne Stokes retired leaving the open seat in First District. Fifth District incumbent Dan McKnight left office in February of 2023 leaving that District with and open seat.
Third District incumbent, Brad Ward, had two opponents in the primary and failed to garner 51% of the vote causing a runoff.
You have the right to vote, cast your ballot on Tuesday, August 29 and make your voice heard.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&