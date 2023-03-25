Mike Falkner gave the Pontotoc Co. Board of supervisors an update on the road construction in the county. “The had to completely tear out and re-do parts of the road on Cane Creek and Palestine Roads. There was poor soil there so we just had to go down and re-build the road bed,” he said.
However, Falkner also noted that some of the projects are completed and gave high praise to the quality work being done, “the ones I’ve ridden on are good roads.”
E.S.I. was approved to be paid $25,740 for engineering services on the road bond projects as well as $6,837.60 for services performed on Cane Creek Road.
The new Veteran’s Affairs building is nearing completion and the supervisors approved a payment of $70,423.50 to Hooker Construction. The construction company was also paid $19,600 for installation of a front canopy at the Grist Annex Building.
E.S.I. as approved to receive $2,350 for professional engineering services on the Airpot Project; and also Lewis electric, Inc. was approved to receive $41,780 for electrical work performed at the airport.
Gates were recently installed at the district two maintenance at the price of $18,050 which was paid to Oxford Fence Company.
The board also authorized the following payments: $908.50 to AME Construction for additional supplies installed at the Exhibit Hall Parking lot; $100 to the Miss. Association of Supervisors for attorney Phillip L. Tutor’s membership fees; $925 to Ridgecrest insurance fo bond premiums for various county employees; $2,495 to AD&S for fingerprint software fo the sheriff’s department.
A sum of $2,797.92 was reimbursed to Mike Self for Medicare supplement insurance in lieu of county health insurance as well as $1,999.92 to Eddie Christian for the same reason.
Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson said that the tank at the Fusion site should soon be coming out of the ground. “The tank crew is supposed to move into Friendship on April 19 and their goal is to have it put up in five weeks,” he noted. “I hope to have both tanks up and all the legal work closed out by the end of the summer.”
The board approved for Lift to receive it’s budget allocation of $5,500.
