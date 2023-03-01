Angie Waters

Angie Waters holds a picture of the skating rink so she will always have a memory of it before the name was changed.

The noise is sometimes deafening. Steel rollers hum around the wooden floor while children laugh joyously and listen to the music blaring over the loud speaker. This was the first building that young people could go and have a safe place to be since 1965 when Herbert Jenkins built the Fun Time-Roll-A-Rena. And the first of the youth that enjoyed this place was Angie Waters.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you