The noise is sometimes deafening. Steel rollers hum around the wooden floor while children laugh joyously and listen to the music blaring over the loud speaker. This was the first building that young people could go and have a safe place to be since 1965 when Herbert Jenkins built the Fun Time-Roll-A-Rena. And the first of the youth that enjoyed this place was Angie Waters.
“I skated in this place when I was a kid,” she said. And then when she got out of school, the place came up for sale and she decided to buy it.
Since 1978 she has been the face of the skating rink. And recently Waters turned the skates and the keys over to someone else to carry it into the future. In fact, she turned the keys over to Herbert Jenkins’ son, Byron.
Waters bought the Fun Time-Roll-A-Rena with the desire to give youth and adults alike a place to have fun in safety. She has been the Saturday mom to a lot of youngsters who skated in the early afternoon and the teens who skated on Friday and Saturday nights.
Waters reflected back across the years of her tenure in the skating business.
“When you have 75 teens in here and it is all loud, it can be intimidating,” she said and flashed a huge smile. But she has endured the noise and the clamor these 45 years because of her love for the kids.
In fact, during the last months she owned the place, “I had children whose grandparents came to skate here during my early days.”
And she has taken special pride in seeing them each week. “I loved seeing the kids have a good time skating and playing their song and hear them sing it to the top of their lungs.”
The place has kept her busy, “There has always been a birthday party to set up for and the weekend to get ready for,” she said. “I’ve handed out many a pair of skates over the years.” She had her last party on Friday, December 23, 2022. “I took in the last pair of skates that day.”
She looked over the shelves were the skates are stored. “It’s scary to think that I don’t have a job, because this is all I’ve ever done.”
But she said she won’t be sitting in the rocking chair by far. “I’ve got a friend who I’m going to travel with. And there are lots of closets to clean and plenty of things to do at home.”
She looked around the skating rink that has been re-furbished with new lighting since she left it and smiled. “I’m leaving it in good hands.”
Jenkins said he is elated to get the place his daddy built. “This was an answer to prayer,” he said. “I have always wanted to be in the skating rink business and tried to buy several rinks in other states where I lived. Nothing ever came through.
“I moved back home and then dad died this past fall, then decided to see if I could purchase this. It is like a dream come true, to own the place my daddy built.”
Byron has changed the name of the place to Fun Time Skateland.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette,
Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.
* WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four
inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&