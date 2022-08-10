When financial figures were recently released for the second quarter of 2022, experts said that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) was negative for the second consecutive quarter, meaning this country has fallen into a recession.
At least in most macroeconomics textbooks, a recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth in the GDP.
Over the past two weeks President Joe Biden has refused to acknowledge that we are in a recession.
Then this past weekend the Democrats in the U.S. Senate, assisted by a tie-breaker vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, passed a $739-billion tax bill which they are calling the “Inflation Reduction Act.”
I am well acquainted with the three “Rs” in school, reading, writing and arithmetic, but it seems President Biden needs a “R” words refresher course.
Recession is a period of reduced economic activity. How is economic activity at your house?
In recent months gasoline prices were almost $5 a gallon locally. Gas prices were over $5 and $6 per gallon in some states.
Working folks have had to cut back just to afford the necessities of life.
Food prices continue to go higher and higher. Utility rates on electricity and natural gas have increased.
Inflation is killing people’s paychecks. Inflation is higher than it’s been since Jimmy Carter was president. Do you remember gas lines at the service stations?
Mr. President we need a recension of your “Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).” Recension means “a critical revision.”
Senator Roger Wicker this week said that this legislation, which now goes to the House, is a “$313-billion tax on job creators and manufacturers.”
Reality is a good “R” word.
The reality is that the Inflation Reduction Act contains billions of ridiculous spending measures aimed at appeasing Biden’s supporters.
The legislation contains subsidies for wealthy Americans (like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband). The bill contains $7,500 in tax credits for those who buy electric vehicles costing up to $80,000.
Biden and Senator Chuck Schumer’s IRA would give the IRS $45.6 billion for tax enforcement activities such as hiring more enforcement agents, providing legal support, and investing in “investigative technology.”
The vast majority of folks I know work for a living and they pay their taxes. We don’t need more IRS agents.
Reckless is a good “R” word. Biden’s leadership has been reckless, lacking of caution and careless of consequences.
The word reckon means “to regard or think of.”
I reckon we need gasoline prices back down below $2 a gallon.
I reckon we need to empower this country to become energy independent once again. For four years we were exporting oil.
I reckon we need to stop millions of illegal aliens from streaming across the southern border of our United States. Even though I “really” enjoy watching the mayors of Washington D.C. and New York moan and groan about a few bus loads of illegals.
Reckon the legal residents of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico are sick of almost two million illegal aliens?
Reckon we need to start putting violent criminals in jail and setting reasonable bonds?
Reckon we need to regain our senses and acknowledge that God made two sexes of human beings—male and female?
Reckon we need to stop the ridiculous lie that it’s okay for transgender males to compete against real female athletes?
The pronouns we’ve used for thousands of years are still real and accurate.
I recommend we realign the CDC, publish real data and research on all aspects of COVID and retire Dr. Fauci to a test lab in Wuhan.
Recourse is a good “R” word. So is resourceful.
We have recourse against China for the millions of deaths their coronavirus caused. We need to recognize Communist China for what they are.
Are we not resourceful enough to make the things we really need right here in America? When I was a child no one valued anything that was stamped “made in China.”
We are all responsible for that tragic mistake in judgement.
But we can rally. We can recover. We can collect our senses and do better.
We can respect and honor God. We can repent.
We can respect and support those who put their life on the line every minute of every day to reclaim and maintain law and order.
We can remember those who gave their very lives to protect these freedoms we’ve enjoyed for almost two and half centuries.
We can reclaim our pride in America.
But you can’t buy love, respect, reverence or God’s blessings— not even with billions or trillions of dollars of tax incentives.
