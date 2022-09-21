Did you get an invitation to the party you threw at the White House last week? I didn’t either.
President Biden hosted the party at the White House but taxpayers like you and I paid for the party which was aimed at celebrating Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. The bill was an attempt by Biden and congressional Democrats to tackle the runaway cost of living before November’s midterm elections.
During last Tuesday’s (Sept. 13) party President Biden called the Inflation Reduction Act the “single most important legislation passed in the Congress to combat inflation and one of the most significant laws in our nation’s history, in my view.”
Joe must have rose colored cataracts or glasses.
But the celebratory shindig happened the same day the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released for August, showing an 8.3 percent rise from a year ago of many cost-of-living expenses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1,200 points that day, the worst plunge since June 2020. Biden’s term in office has been marked by the biggest rise in consumer goods since 1982.
I believe that Republican Representative Mary Miller summed up the president’s White House party best when she tweeted, “Grocery prices increased in August by the most in 43 years. Joe Biden celebrated by throwing a party at the White House. You paid for his groceries.”
"With this law, the American people won and special interests lost,” Biden boasted.
Do you feel like a winner?
Singer James Taylor was a special musical guest at the party but he didn’t seem to be feeling too good either. His voice sounded like he had just gotten a stock market report.
Taylor sang “I’ve seen fire and I’ve seen rain, I’ve seen lonely times when I could not find a friend, but I never thought I’d see Jimmy Carter inflation numbers again!”
The truth is the food prices are up 13.5%, electricity costs are up 15.8%, rent has increased 6.8 % and health insurance costs are up 24.3%
James Taylor should have closed his White House appearance with “Hard Times.”
On Labor Day weekend President Biden gave a speech in Philadelphia likening former President Trump’s "extreme MAGA philosophy" to "semi-fascism.”
I guess the 74-million who voted for President Trump and agree with his Make America Great Again philosophy will just have to look at Biden’s “semi” comment with a half full glass attitude.
Biden could have called us “total fascists.”
And at a recent speech in Milwaukee, President Biden was interrupted by an audience member who called him a “liar.”
President Biden told intervening security agents to “let him go, look, everyone’s entitled to be an idiot.”
It’s good of President Biden to be gracious and forgiving.
His “idiot hall pass” would certainly apply to recent comments by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Vice President Kamala Harris.
During a recent White House briefing Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that illegal migrants are not just “walking across the border.”
Jean-Pierre’s answer came in response to a question by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who asked why potentially unvaccinated migrants continue to arrive in the US but tennis star Novak Djokovic couldn’t compete in the US Open in New York City.
“It is not that simple,” Jean-Pierre said. "It’s not just that people are walking across the border. We have a plan in place. This is not like switching the lights on. This is going to take a process. We are fixing a broken system that was actually left by the last administration.”
Perhaps Fox News reporter Doocy could bring up Fox News on his iPhone and show Jean-Pierre that thousands of illegal immigrants are still literally walking daily across the border.
During an interview on "Meet the Press" that aired during the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Vice President Harris was asked by NBC News anchor Chuck Todd if the border was secure. The vice president responded that the immigration system was "broken" under the Trump administration but insisted “the border is secure.”
"I think that there is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship," Harris said. "The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed.”
Todd pushed back against Harris’ claim about the border being secure.
"We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration," Harris replied.
The truth is the number of illegal migrant encounters at the U.S. southern border has smashed through the two-million mark this fiscal year (2022), breaching the already-historic 1.7 million encounters last year, as Border Patrol agents deal with a migrant crisis unprecedented in U.S. history.
The Del Rio sector of the southern border, which includes Eagle Pass, has seen over 376,000 migrant encounters since October 2021, averaging out to nearly 1,100 per day, according to Customs and Border Protection. That's more than double the 183,000 encounters seen the year prior.
No confirmation yet on whether Vice President Harris’ upcoming book, “Laughing All the Way to the Bank,” will be out by Christmas.
Mr. President, not everyone’s entitled to “be an idiot.” There’s too much at stake.
And it’s never right to lie.
