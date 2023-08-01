With school starting back the week-long vacations are over for this year and I am happy to report that we got a paper out every week.
That may sound dramatic, but with a very small staff it is hard to be one person down and still get everything done.
When David took his vacation, he had prepared ahead enough columns, and written several stories to be out without a great deal of pain in covering the editorial content while he was gone.
Basically, David did two weeks of work in one week, but he did what he needed to make sure we had a good paper while he was out enjoying a well-deserved vacation with his family.
The next week, Tonya took a week off and like David she worked ahead a prepared all the things she could before she left. She left me very detailed instructions on what I would need to do in her absence and we managed to take care of most of the reports while she was out and left her several items to catch up on when she got back.
The following week, I went on vacation and I’m not sure they even noticed I was not in the office. The good news was I only had three phone calls while I was gone.
One of those calls was from our printer that prints our magazines. When I got the call, he told me he was in Orlando and the press room had called him asking a question, which I responded, I was in Perdido Key. Realizing neither of us were in the office and wasn’t sure how to answer the press rooms question, we decided, I would, as he said, have your people call my people and work it out, as they knew more about what was going on than either of us.
The same week I was out Regina was out for the first part of the week and like everyone else, she worked ahead and had a lot done before she left and was able to catch up at the end of the week when she got back.
Angie is saving her time as her son Hunter will be getting married on September 9 and will be taking that week off to get everything ready for the wedding.
There were three weeks in a row that we did not have a full staff at the Progress and there are only seven of us here.
We all needed our vacation and enjoyed our times with our families, but it sure is good to have everyone in the office and not worrying if we let something slip by us.
As I said at the beginning, even with a short staff for three weeks, we published a paper each week and covered for each other and managed to take care of each other.
If you want to find out how valuable or how much an employee does each week try to do their job for them knowing they had already prepared a lot of it before they left.
