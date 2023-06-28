Pontotoc Progress’ newest Welcome Home To Pontotoc Magazine has arrived and is ready for your reading.
The magazine will give you a time of reflection as the introduction says. “And there is no better place to sit and reflect awhile than in God’s garden spot of Mississippi, and we welcome you to the hills of Pontotoc.”
Thaxton’s premiere bee keeper Marcus Coward will take you to the buzzing of his hives and give you insightful information on these little insects that make our lives sweeter with their honey.
And just how would you like to fly into the teeth of a hurricane? That is Will Simmons dream job and he enjoys keeping weather meteorologists informed of the information in the sky so they can better predict where a storm is coming.
Patricia Henry’s love of music spans generations and she shares her heart and soul and a few tears over her countless students that have learned to love the sound of music just as much as she does.
The First Choice Gateway has had some picturesque additions to the scenery over the past year and we bring you the beauty of this hidden treasure along the Tanglefoot Trail.
Michael Vierheller shares his passion and joy for turning clay into useful items with a bit of nostalgia or whimsey to make your day.
And the magazine is chock full of pictures that make you want to slow down and enjoy the moments that we share here in Pontotoc. From school spirit to sharing hope and community activities as well as honoring our heroes and just enjoying the fun we have while watching our children grow up.
The magazine also offers information that you need such as knowing who to call to connect your electricity, water or sewer. Also you can look up who your elected officials are an how to contact them. Need a church? We have them listed here. Wonder where to send your child to school or college? There is a list of those. An then there is a calendar listing all the fun things we do throughout the year.
So make sure to stop by the Progress and pick up your copy of the magazine and curl up in your swing with your lemonade and enjoy reflections of home.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&