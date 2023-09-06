bodock welcome

Miss Overall Bodock Greta Mae Huffstatler welcomes folks to the Bodock Festival this Saturday as she strikes a pretty pose in front of the Town Square Post Office Museum which will celebrate its 25 Anniversary that day with special recognition of the opening at 10 a.m.

 By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress

Got your hat? Got your lawn chair? Are you ready to visit at Pontotoc’s great reunion? It’s time! The Bodock Festival will hit the streets this Saturday morning, September 9.

