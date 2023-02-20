Norris Ray Ashley died peacefully at his home on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the age of 75, after fighting a very courageous battle with heart issues and resulting complications for over thirty years. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church but attended Ingomar Methodist Church with his family. Known as "Tom" to the Lone Star community but as "Tom" and "Stalk" to the Ashley Family, his favorite title was that of "Poppy" to his grandchildren, whom he adored.
A beloved basketball, baseball, and slow pitch softball (Ingomar's first) coach, classroom teacher, mentor, and friend, Norris Ashley, better known as "Coach" Ashley, was respected and admired by all who knew him. During his forty-three year career, Coach Ashley positively impacted the lives of countless students and players. At the time of his retirement, he held the title of Winningest Basketball Coach in the state of Mississippi for his 1,697 wins as coach of both girls and boys basketball. While at his alma mater, Ingomar High School, for 41 years, his teams won nine state championships (five boys and four girls) and a Grand Slam championship in 1978. More recently, he was inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame.
Born August 3, 1947, to W.D. (Bill) and Bertha Murphree Ashley, Norris Ashley was the youngest of five children. His formal education began in the first grade at the early age of four at Lone Star School. He graduated from Ingomar High School at the age of sixteen and then continued his education at Delta State University, where he received his degree in education and lettered in basketball and baseball under legendary baseball coach, Dave "Boo" Ferris. He was later inducted into the Delta State Athletic Hall of Fame. After teaching and coaching at Coahoma County High School for two years, he returned to his alma mater, where he remained until his retirement in 2012. He married the perfect coach's wife, Patricia "Pat" Robertson, on June 15, 1974. Together, they became an integral part of the Ingomar and Lone Star communities as they enjoyed 48 years of marriage.
Norris was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Rex Lewayne Ashley of Pontotoc; a sister, Joann Ashley Williams of Tupelo; a brother-in-law, Billy Williams of Tupelo; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Sandroni of Shaw. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Robertson Ashley; daughter Kellan Elizabeth Ashley, of Ridgeland; one son, Jonathan Lehman Ashley and wife Kelly, of Ingomar; daughter Kerrianne Ashley, of Ridgeland; a sister, Nell Sandroni, of Tupelo; a sister, Lazette Stevens and husband Earl, of Amory; sister-in-law Dorothy Ashley, of Pontotoc; his three precious grandchildren - Rivers Grace Ashley, Willa Kate Ashley, and Penn Lehman Ashley of Ingomar; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and a host of family bound together by a common love for Ingomar School and its heritage. Norris also leaves behind his long-time caregivers and companions Ann Dodson, Shirley Foster, and Bridget Newton. The Ashley family has been blessed by their love and care.
Pallbearers will be the members of the 1977-78 Grand Slam basketball team, including both players and managers. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 21, at 6:00 p.m. befittingly in the Ingomar School Gymnasium on the court named in his honor. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Ingomar basketball, in the care of Ingomar Attendance Center. The family intends to establish a scholarship in memory of Coach Ashley; details of the scholarship will be announced at a later date.
