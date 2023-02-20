22 obit feb 22 NorrisAshley.jpg

Norris Ray Ashley died peacefully at his home on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the age of 75, after fighting a very courageous battle with heart issues and resulting complications for over thirty years. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church but attended Ingomar Methodist Church with his family. Known as "Tom" to the Lone Star community but as "Tom" and "Stalk" to the Ashley Family, his favorite title was that of "Poppy" to his grandchildren, whom he adored.

regina.butler@djournal.com