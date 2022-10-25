Pontotoc County’s loss was Heaven’s gain last Friday (Oct. 21) as retired Circuit Judge Fred Wicker died at the age of 98.
I learned the news at home while enjoying the company of my 21-month-old grandson Hutton Taylor, whom I dearly love.
Judge Wicker began practicing law in Pontotoc in July 1948. A native of Benton County, he called Pontotoc home for 74 years.
Judge Wicker loved Pontotoc County and the people here loved him back for almost seven and half decades.
Judge Wicker was a Christian, a husband, a father, a soldier, a gentleman, a public servant and a proud American.
Judge Fred Wicker never met a stranger. Or maybe more accurately, anyone who met Judge Wicker didn’t remain a stranger for long.
Once he knew your name, there was a 99 percent chance he knew someone in your family. And chances were even greater that you were about to learn something new about your family tree.
Governor John Bell Williams appointed Judge Wicker as circuit judge for the 1st Judicial District in 1970. He served as judge until retiring in 1990.
Judge Wicker may have stepped down from the bench, but he never retired from public service.
Judge Wicker was a veteran of WWII and a cornerstone and proud advocate of veteran affairs until the day he died.
Whenever it was close to time to celebrate the American Legion’s birthday or observe Veterans Day I could count on a visit from Judge Wicker.
“We’d like to get a little something in there this week and on the front page next week,” Judge Wicker would say.
It was easy to never say no to Judge Wicker because his requests always centered around recognizing or helping others, especially folks in Pontotoc County.
I was sitting at Kirk’s Grill eating with my dad one day when Judge Wicker walked in with his son, Senator Roger Wicker. For the record, the first time I voted for Roger was when he ran for Pontotoc Student Body President. I was in the seventh grade.
Judge Wicker nodded my way and told Roger, “there’s your newspaper man over there.” I was proud of the acknowledgement.
Judge Wicker always spoke to everyone and he always came by the paper and thanked me for putting news in the paper for him.
I started at the Progress in 1979 and I sat through several criminal trials which were presided over by Judge Wicker.
During one trial Judge Wicker interrupted the prosecuting attorney, saying, “Hold it, hold it just a minute, I believe we have a juror who may have fallen asleep.”
The lady who had fallen asleep told Judge Wicker, “I’m taking cough medicine for a terrible cold and I just can’t stay away judge. I’m so sorry.” The young woman was crying over the mishap.
Judge Wicker did not embarrass or ridicule the lady.
“I’m sorry you are sick, let’s excuse you and you go home and take care of yourself and the first alternate juror will take your place,” Judge Wicker said. Case closed.
But make no mistake, Judge Wicker was in charge in his court room.
I remember one young man who had pled guilty to his criminal charge and Judge Wicker sentenced him to a year in prison. As the unhappy defendant reached the back of the court room he kicked the last bench so hard it completely was ripped from the floor and overturned.
The man ran out of the court room with a couple of bailiffs in pursuit. Judge Wicker was none too happy.
About 30 minutes later the man was back in custody and again standing before Judge Wicker, who gave the young man an additional year to serve in prison.
To say the least Judge Wicker was a great storyteller. He told me about an episode that happened at the boarding house adjacent to the Pontotoc Court Square where he and his wife Wordna were living.
“In the middle of the night a woman started screaming in her room and everybody was awakened,” Judge Wicker said. “We discovered that her husband had passed away and someone said it would be best to summon Dr. Theodore Rayburn over to the boarding house. It had to be about two o’clock in the morning."
“Dr. Rayburn was not too happy when he got there and he went into the apartment. He came stomping back out and said, ‘I don’t know why y’all woke me up, the man’s dead!’ And he left.”
It’s hard to pick a favorite Judge Wicker story, but I certainly remember what he told me about attending a public speech by former U.S. President Harry Truman in Tupelo. I believe it was at the Tupelo Airport in 1960. I believe President Truman was campaigning for Democrat presidential candidate John Kennedy.
“I got there at the last minute and there was lots and lots of folks there and no where to sit down,” Judge Wicker recalled. “I looked up on the speaker’s stand and there was an empty chair by a judge friend of mine. I needed a place to sit so I just eased up and sat down. I had the best seat you could have. No need of it going to waste.”
No reason indeed.
When Judge Wicker hit Heaven’s gate last Friday I believe God told him, “Fred, I’ve been saving a chair just for you.”
Don’t be sad he’s gone, be happy he was here.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.