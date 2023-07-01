We read some of the Declaration of Independence but never all of it. We read John Hancock’s name because it is the largest on the paper. Hardly ever do we read all the 56 names that are listed therein.
The 56 Signers of the Declaration of Independence are (in alphabetical order):
John Adams (MA), Samuel Adams (MA), Josiah Bartlett (NH), Carter Braxton (VA), Charles Carroll of Carrollton (MD), Samuel Chase (MD), Abraham Clark (NJ), George Clymer (PA),
William Ellery (RI), William Floyd (NY), Benjamin Franklin (PA), Elbridge Gerry (MA), Button Gwinnett (GA),
Lyman Hall (GA), John Hancock (MA, President), Benjamin Harrison (VA), John Hart (NJ), Joseph Hewes (NC), Thomas Heyward, Jr. (SC), William Hooper (NC), Stephen Hopkins (RI), Francis Hopkinson (NJ), Samuel Huntington (CT),
Thomas Jefferson (VA), Francis Lightfoot Lee (VA), Richard Henry Lee (VA), Francis Lewis (NY), Philip Livingston (NY), Thomas Lynch, Jr. (SC),
Thomas McKean (DE), Arthur Middleton (SC), Lewis Morris (NY), Robert Morris (PA), John Morton (PA), Thomas Nelson, Jr. (VA),
William Paca (MD), Robert Treat Paine (MA), John Penn (NC), George Read (DE), Caesar Rodney (DE), George Ross (PA), Benjamin Rush (PA), Edward Rutledge (SC),
Roger Sherman (CT), James Smith (PA), Richard Stockton (NJ), Thomas Stone (MD), George Taylor (PA), Matthew Thornton (NH), George Walton (GA), William Whipple (NH), William Williams (CT), James Wilson (PA), John Witherspoon (NJ), Oliver Wolcott (CT) and George Wythe (VA).
So now that you are a little familiar with the names. Let’s talk about their sacrifice so that you gain an appreciation for what they did. This information comes from stateofthenation.com.
Five signers were captured by the British and brutally tortured as traitors.
Nine fought in the War for Independence and died from wounds or from hardships they suffered.
Two lost their sons in the Continental Army.
Another two had sons captured.
At least a dozen of the fifty-six had their homes pillaged and burned.
Seventeen lost everything they owned.
What kind of men were they? Twenty-five were lawyers or jurists. Eleven were merchants. Nine were farmers or large plantation owners. One was a teacher, one a musician, and one a printer. These were men of means and education, yet they signed the Declaration of Independence, knowing full well that the penalty could be death if they were captured.
In the face of the advancing British Army, the Continental Congress fled from Philadelphia to Baltimore on December 12, 1776. It was an especially anxious time for John Hancock, the President, as his wife had just given birth to a baby girl. Due to the complications stemming from the trip to Baltimore, the child lived only a few months.
William Ellery’s signing at the risk of his fortune proved only too realistic. In December 1776, during three days of British occupation of Newport, Rhode Island, Ellery’s house was burned, and all his property destroyed.
Richard Stockton, a New Jersey State Supreme Court Justice, had rushed back to his estate near Princeton after signing the Declaration of Independence to find that his wife and children were living like refugees with friends. They had been betrayed by a Tory sympathizer who also revealed Stockton’s own whereabouts. British troops pulled him from his bed one night, beat him and threw him in jail where he almost starved to death. When he was finally released, he went home to find his estate had been looted, his possessions burned, and his horses stolen. Judge Stockton had been so badly treated in prison that his health was ruined and he died before the war’s end. His surviving family had to live the remainder of their lives off charity.
Carter Braxton was a wealthy planter and trader. One by one his ships were captured by the British navy. He loaned a large sum of money to the American cause; it was never paid back. He was forced to sell his plantations and mortgage his other properties to pay his debts.
Thomas McKean was so hounded by the British that he had to move his family almost constantly. He served in the Continental Congress without pay, and kept his family in hiding.
Vandals or soldiers, or both, looted the properties of Clymer, Hall, Harrison, Hopkinson and Livingston.
Thomas Heyward, Jr., Edward Rutledge and Arthur Middleton, all of South Carolina, were captured by the British during the Charleston Campaign in 1780. They were kept in dungeons at the St. Augustine Prison until exchanged a year later.
At the Battle of Yorktown, Thomas Nelson, Jr. noted that the British General Cornwallis had taken over the family home for his headquarters. Nelson urged General George Washington to open fire on his own home. This was done, and the home was destroyed. Nelson later died bankrupt.
Francis Lewis also had his home and properties destroyed. The British jailed his wife for two months, and that and other hardships from the war so affected her health that she died only two years later.
“Honest John” Hart, a New Jersey farmer, was driven from his wife’s bedside when she was near death. Their thirteen children fled for their lives. Hart’s fields and his grist mill were laid waste. For over a year he eluded capture by hiding in nearby forests. He never knew where his bed would be the next night and often slept in caves. When he finally returned home, he found that his wife had died, his children disappeared, and his farm and stock were completely destroyed. Hart himself died in 1779 without ever seeing any of his family again.
These men risked everything to sign the Declaration of Independence. They were not wild-eyed, rabble-rousing ruffians. They were soft-spoken men of means and education. They had security, but they valued liberty more. Standing tall, straight, and unwavering, they pledged:
“For the support of this declaration,
with a firm reliance on the protection
of the Divine Providence,
we mutually pledge to each other,
our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”
Their resilience is what has made our nation what it is today. No one man makes a nation, it is from honest folks like you and me that want to keep our land as a free country that makes the difference. And I suppose I have a soft spot in my heart for what they did because I had relatives who fought in that initial War of Independence, and in each one since. So I know the sacrifice that my relatives in yonder years made so that I can have the opportunities I have today. I pray we would never take them for granted.
As you shoot the fireworks this year, remember that once upon a time, that was really bombs bursting in mid air so that you can enjoy your picnics and cars and boats and a thousand more freedoms that we take so lightly. Happy Independence Day!
