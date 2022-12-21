What in God's name happened that night in Bethlehem some 2,022 years ago? Whatever the details, the world hasn't been the same since...
Christmas is an enigma cloaked in mystery and shrouded by the unknown. The events of Christ's birth are a combination of the natural and supernatural, strands blended so closely that separating either from the other destroys the entire fabric.
The truth is out there, but we're not likely to pin it down. Nor should we.
Some mysteries should remain unsolved.
We celebrate Dec. 25 as the birth of Christ, but the exact month and date of his birth are unknown. There is no month of the year which some reputable scholar has likely not fixed as the month of birth.
Jan. 6 was observed as the date of birth by Christians in Palestine as early as the fourth century. The Bishop of Jerusalem, seeking a definite birth date, asked the Bishop of Rome to consult the archives of that city and give a ruling. The Bishop of Rome later decreed the date of birth as Dec. 25.
Many people feel that date was fixed arbitrarily, however. Egyptian theologians set the date at May 20. Others have put the date at April 19 or 20.
Mary was believed to have been 12 or 13 at the time she was betrothed to Joseph, probably 14 when she married. The bridegroom is believed to have been 18 - 24 years old. He had probably finished his apprenticeship as a carpenter.
Under the custom of that time, the betrothal ceremony was as binding as a wedding and had the same finality. Once the betrothal contract was made, the only way the bridegroom could have been rid of his bride would be through divorce.
Sometime between the betrothal and the wedding, Mary was visited by the angel Gabriel at the home of her parents in Nazareth. The angel told her she had been chosen by God to bear a son, and to call him Jesus. The infant would be known as "Son of the Most High," the angel told Mary.
The angel also told Mary that her aunt Elizabeth, childless all her life and now beyond childbearing years, had conceived a child and was in her sixth month.
Mary understood from the angel that she would remain a virgin, yet would bear the son of God. She did not know how or why, but she would accept, and she would obey.
To prove to herself that the angel's visit had not been a dream, Mary left shortly afterward for the small mountain town in Judea where Elizabeth lived. There she learned that the angel had spoken truthfully. In June, Elizabeth would give birth to a baby called John.
John would someday be known as the Baptist, and would follow ahead of Jesus, preaching to the multitudes and baptizing as he went.
Mary stayed with her aunt three months. When she returned home, she informed Joseph she was with child. Joseph was dumbfounded; she had been away three months and had returned pregnant.
Mary may have told Joseph the whole story. Perhaps she didn't; history is vague on the point.
Whatever her decision was, Joseph thought the situation over, and decided to put her away privately -- to pay to have her sent to some remote town to have the child, and never return to Nazareth. His heart was broken.
After Joseph made his decision, sleep came. And in his sleep he was visited by an angel, who told him Mary's conception had been wrought by the Holy Spirit, and that the virgin would give birth to a son.
Joseph believed. He told Mary he understood and took Mary into his home.
The couple traveled nowhere until autumn. Then, Roman Emperor Caesar Augusta decreed that all his subjects must travel to the city of the father of the family, there to be counted in a census.
Caesar decreed this believing that, unless he had an accurate count of his subjects and where they came from, he couldn't get an accurate count of the taxes due him.
In the couple's case, the journey to be counted meant a 90 mile trip to Bethlehem.
They survived a grueling 90-mile trip to Bethlehem over rocky trails, without guards or weapons or armor or fleet horses, through frozen bandit-infested wastelands in the dead of winter.
Joseph walked, and Mary, pregnant to term, rode sidesaddle on a little gray ass her husband used to deliver carpentry work.
When the couple arrived in Bethlehem, Mary was in labor. The inn they stopped at was on a cliff, and it was full. The innkeeper could offer only the stable, full of animals, in a cave below the inn.
Joseph felt himself a failure. He had been unable to obtain lodging, or even the services of a midwife, for his wife.
He took Mary to the stable, collected straw for a pallet, bought some charcoal from the innkeeper, returned and built a fire outside the cave. After unpacking his animal, he led it inside.
After a conversation with Mary, he went outside and began heating water over the fire, leaving her alone for the privacy she wished.
Time passed, and Joseph saw a new star over the Mountains of Moab. Mary called to him and he went back into the stable.
In the broad bolts of the swaddling cloth, surrounded by stable animals breathing thick plumes into the chill night, Joseph saw the tiny face of an infant.
The Messiah had come.
