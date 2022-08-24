Murphy’s Law is “if anything can go wrong, it will go wrong.”
David’s Law is “everything that can go wrong, will go wrong, continuously.”
David's Law actually has a first amendment: “If there is a possibility of several things going wrong, the one that will cause the most damage, inflict the most pain, that will be the one to go wrong.”
For example: Mowing a yard can be dangerous. A fella’s got to watch what he’s doing when he’s on that riding lawn mower.
You have to watch out for things laying in the grass, such as golf balls, a garden hose, a shovel, the cat, a wheelbarrow (you’re right I need to mow my yard more often).
My point is your injury focus is on the ground in front of you, you’re watching where you’re mowing.
A good husband is a responsible man, doing his due diligence to care for the lawn and keep things looking good in the neighborhood.
I know a man who was doing just that. He keeps his yard nice and tidy, just like I do my golf clubs.
If Southern Living had a branch office in Pontotoc, his yard would be featured multiple times.
This man keeps his vehicle and his wife’s vehicle looking good. His garage is a show place. You could have church in there.
Church in my garage would be more like a mission trip— a recovery, salvage operation— a last look for survivors, search and rescue. Never mind, that ’s a different story.
My point is this friend of mine who was mowing his own yard pays attention to detail.
He was alert, he was watching where he was going, he had his straw hat on to protect from heat exhaustion and skin cancer.
He had all the boxes checked. Is a man’s home not his castle?
Ladies and gentlemen, my lawn mower driving friend never had no reason to worry about an aerial attack.
Just as he mowed around one of his wife’s prized bushes — BAM!
Something hit him in the head!
Something had blindsided him. He thought it was a meteor, or maybe a sledge hammer had fallen from an airplane.
This man knows baseball. So he knows it felt more like a Bob Gibson fastball to the noggin.
Welcome to LaLa Land.
He could hear Howard Cosell yelling, “Down goes Frazier, down goes Frazier!”
He said he was seeing stars, but he said the brim of his hat had kept him oblivious to what had struck him.
Or as boxer Mike Tyson once said so succinctly, “I was Bolivia to what happened!”
He did say that above the roar of the lawn mower engine he could hear Pat Benatar belting out “hit me with your best shot, fire away!”
What in the world had happened?
It took several minutes for him to regain his faculties, but when his vision cleared my yard mowing friend finally laid eyes on what had clobbered his forehead.
I don’t know that I’ve previously ever written the word unbeknownst before, but there’s a first time for everything.
Unbeknownst to him his wife had hung a stone dove right beside that favorite bush of hers.
There’s certain things a wife should tell a man.
If a man’s wife hangs a stone, granite or cast iron mourning dove in the yard, she is obligated to let him know.
I know I had that in my wedding vows for Janet. “I promise not to hang any heavy, skull crushing, pretty doves or do-dads anywhere near the path of the lawn mower that he seldom uses,” Janet said. Ask Terry Wood, he was there.
My friend said it was the first time he’d ever been through concussion protocol in his own back yard.
“How many fingers am I holding up?” His wife asked.
“The middle one,” my starry eyed friend replied.
“Very funny,” his wife answered. “Drink some water and finish mowing. And stop tearing up my doves.”
Now see. You may have missed a very relevant and vastly important point in this whole story.
Remember David’s Law? Always pay attention.
His lovely, decorative wife had said “doves!”
The next time he mowed my friend kept both eyes on that brain rattling dove he had run into.
He never saw the other dove she had hung. Ole Doc Wood said his patient’s eyes will uncross on their own in a couple of days.
My friend sold his lawn mower. He bought a drone and 10 gallons of Roundup.
Dove season starts Sept. 3!
