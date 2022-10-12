There was a time in my life when I was accused of not being able to walk and chew gum at the same time. So I long ago quit chewing gum and cut my troubles in half.
It’s also no secret that I don’t like the water. That’s because I am a poor swimmer and I can’t float. I find it terribly hard to stay on top of the water and I find it impossible to breathe under water.
Aquaman I ain’t.
You may be wondering where this narrative is headed and I understand your confusion.
This story really began when I recently went to the dentist and the dental hygienist said I needed some work on my gums.
I started to tell her I quit chewing gum 45 years ago but this gum trouble sounded potentially serious so I behaved myself.
I told my hygienist that I brushed and flossed my teeth regularly. But she said I should seriously also consider using a waterpik at least once a day.
I did mention I was a poor swimmer. She laughed and said no swimming would be required.
Little did I know.
I bought a waterpik, unboxed it and read the instructions.
I was all excited about becoming an “oral irrigator.”
Not so fast. Turns out I had to charge my waterpik so the launch was delayed 24 hours.
My waterpik has the reservoir attached so the next night I filled her up and hit the “on” button.
Over the next 20 seconds I washed out both my eyes, got some earwax out of my left ear and baptized an unsuspecting cat.
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
I re-filled the water reservoir and this time I had a better plan.
I opened my mouth, aimed the waterpik inside my mouth and hit the “on” button.
It was the first time I had ever water boarded myself.
The bad news is my shirt was soaking wet but my feet were sparkling clean.
I was basically taking a shower in 20 second intervals.
I regrouped. I put on some swimming goggles and covered the bathroom floor with towels (not Janet’s good towels mind you).
I also promised myself I was going to let the majority of the water run out of my mouth this next time.
Then suddenly I remembered back over the years I’d written stories of fishermen who had drown fishing alone with no life jacket on.
I put some floaties on my arms just to be safe.
After about 45 minutes I decided my teeth and gums were clean enough. Besides, I had to wash and dry some towels before morning.
The tooth, the whole tooth and nothing but the tooth is I wish I’d started using a waterpik years ago.
