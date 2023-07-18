Our hearts, like muffled drums, are beating funeral marches to the grave."
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
***
First came the animals, seeking the paths of least resistance through the forests. Then came silent copper-colored men moving single file along the paths, seeking the animals for food. Later the first white men widened the paths into roads, pounded them into permanence with wagon wheels and later tires, and then hard- surfaced the roads.
I used to have a small apartment when I worked in Arkansas. Ark. 1 ran past the front of my little place. It is good two lane road knifing through fine cropland. Stretched between Jonesboro and Forrest City, it connects the little towns in between like beads on a string.
The road for the most part is straight, the areas between towns sparsely populated, and visibility is to the curve of the horizon in many places.
A stranger would think the animals centuries ago picked a peaceful path for men to later turn into roads. The stranger would be wrong.
If you care to use the apartment I occupied as a sort of balance point, and go six miles each way on the highway, you will have covered a stretch of road on which five people died in the six or so years I lived there.
More than a few other people have been injured along that stretch when their vehicles struck power poles or culverts. A quarter mile or so north of the apartment was a small restaurant. It was hit at least once by a truck when I lived there; some lame-brain gave a whole new meaning to the restaurant's sign advertising drive-through service.
I've worked for newspapers in four states over 40-plus years, and I don't know of another 12 mile stretch of country road where there have been so many deaths and injuries in so few years. I have no idea why that piece of pavement — remember, clear visibility to the horizon both ways —has produced the casualties it has.
Shortly before I left that town to come to Pontotoc, I went to a two-car wreck in which two young women died. The crash took place along that same stretch of road.
In a steady rain, helping pull the body of one young woman from her smashed vehicle, I realized again that the clock runs on each one of us. Nothing guarantees our existence beyond the next beat of our hearts.
Due to my line of work before I retired, I was a regular visitor to such scenes. This time, however, I was a bit more pensive -- a bit more aware of the fleeting human lifespan -- than other times.
Why?
Well, several days before that crash, I had been in another crash in Mississippi in which but for the grace of God, there could have been another fatality -- me.
I've seen many situations here and in Vietnam — sometimes very up close and personal — in which people died suddenly, unexpectedly, and sometimes violently.
Like cops, coroners, and funeral home operators, I am perhaps more aware than many people that each of us lives only on borrowed time, and that for the most part, the time, place and method of that debt being called in is not of our choosing.
There is a fortune factor, or luck gene, at work here. Although luck has never been quantified, some people seem to have more of it than others.
I have a friend, another ex-Marine, who has been in countless close on-the-line situations. In a quarter century of service to this country, he has been shot, has taken shell fragments, been a prisoner of war in Korea, been on over-the-fence operations into assorted unfriendly countries, and been chased by people shooting firearms at him from the Dominican Republic, Korea, to both Viet Nams to God knows where else.
He has the medals to prove it -- a Silver Star, two Navy Crosses, and multiple Purple Hearts top the decorations that cover one side of his uniform and start up the other.
He has been present many times when hell was in session, and lived to tell of it. In short, he has led a charmed life. He should, by all rights, have been killed on any of many occasions.
Many of us know such people -- folks who have survived goodly and even lethal amounts of misfortune in their lives. We also know of people who died young, whose lives were cut short, their potential unrealized.
The answers lie in the mind of God. We can only trust that He knows better than we in such matters.
I used up a quantity of my fortune the night I was hit on the motorcycle. I had stopped on East Oxford Street near Warrior Express in Pontotoc, waiting for a car ahead of me to turn left across oncoming traffic.
The car did, and an instant later a 17-year old kid in his daddy's pickup truck slammed into the back of my cycle. A second before he hit me — in the long stretches of crisis time which are only milliseconds in real time — I knew when I heard those locked-up tires screaming on blacktop exactly what was about to happen.
In that same fragment of time, I knew I should have checked the rearview mirror, seen the situation develop and pulled out of there.
I remember a meaty, jarring crash of metal slamming into metal, louder than a grenade and less than 36 inches away from my spine, and a shove from behind like Godzilla himself had placekicked me.
The road came back at me like a snapped rubber band and the horizon spun. The cycle was thrown to the right, and I rolled off it to the left, tucking my shoulder as I slammed into asphalt. I remember rolling along the road, oncoming vehicles beginning to pull over and stop.
I bumped to a stop close to the cycle, got the engine cut off and stood up. I was very fortunate indeed to get away from that crash as lightly as I did. I've come away with more and better colored bruises in karate sparring sessions than I did that particularly memorable night -- a Friday the 13th.
I don't know how much luck I used. I don't know why my luck chip wasn't cashed in that night. I know that there were several things that God orchestrated to keep me alive and unhurt that night. There was oncoming traffic on my left -- I didn't roll into it. There was a stop sign, a street sign pole, a fire hydrant and a stone curb on my right -- I rolled clear of those things when I went off the cycle to the left.
The car in front of me had turned, freeing up an open corridor to roll down. Had the car not turned, I would have hit the back of it along with the cycle. The cycle and I rolled along parallel tracks but just far enough apart so that the 750 lb. machine didn't smash my brain to pulp glistening on the asphalt in the moonlight.
Why wasn’t I killed, paralyzed in that wreck?
Sorry, cannot advise. Answer is above my pay grade. Over.
I believe the universe was dictated but not signed. Whoever dictated it has His own unfathomable reasons for letting things happen as they do.
A philosopher has been called a blind man in a dark room searching for a black cat that isn't there. A theologian is the man who finds the cat.
I'm neither philosopher nor theologian.
I feel that if you've accepted whatever just and loving God you believe in into your heart, tried hard to follow His dictates, tried to make the world a better place for your having been here, and tried to somehow better people for your involvement with them…
Well, when it comes your time to die your soul hopefully moves toward a higher plane of existence — heaven, or whatever you choose to call it.
Earthly pain is left behind, replaced by an overwhelming contentment or joy.
You meet those who have gone before you and somehow, in some unfathomable way, you all continue your journey into eternity.
Someday, we're all going to find out if I'm right…
