After more than two years of President Biden's disastrous war on American energy, it is encouraging to see that a far better approach may soon be passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. The new Republican majority there is putting forward an alternative that would end the administration's handouts to the climate lobby and replace them with policies that work – incentivizing domestic production and energy independence. The Lower Energy Costs Act, designated H.R. 1 to show it is a top priority, is exactly the change of direction we need for our economy and for national security.

