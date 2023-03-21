This month, in a moment of bipartisanship, both the Senate and the House unanimously passed a bill to require the Biden administration to declassify key information about the origins of COVID-19. This legislation, the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023, is long overdue. Full transparency is exactly what the country needs as we turn the page on the pandemic.

Newsletters

david.helms@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you