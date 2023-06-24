One year ago this month, the Supreme Court reversed the tragic decision in Roe v. Wade. The Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ended the 50-year national abortion-on-demand mandate and returned the right to regulate abortion to the people and their elected representatives. Pro-life Americans rejoiced at this monumental victory in the fight for life.

