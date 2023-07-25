Since the founding of our nation, the Supreme Court has worked independently. As members of a co-equal yet separate branch of government, justices have generally been able to stay out of the push-and-pull of politics and impartially settle disputes. But this month, after mounting pressure from outside groups, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee threatened that judicial autonomy. In a party-line vote, they advanced a proposal to impose new rules on the Supreme Court. If the bill becomes law, it would undermine the judiciary’s independence and chip away at its credibility at just the wrong time. Public trust in the high court is at a fifty-year low. Political interference would only make it worse.

