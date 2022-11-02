On September 18, 1787, Benjamin Franklin stepped out of Independence Hall in Philadelphia after meeting with the Continental Congress, which was drafting the new Constitution. A curious woman standing nearby asked him what kind of government we would have. Dr. Franklin replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.” From the very founding of our nation, our government has ruled by the consent of the people. Voting is therefore an important duty of every American.

