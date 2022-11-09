Howard Jefferson Parker, Jr., was a day shy of 18 years old when he joined the U.S. Navy in 1944. Just six months later, he found himself in the Pacific onboard the USS South Africa as a gunner tasked with protecting military supplies headed for Guam. During those perilous months at sea, young Jeff would face Japanese artillery, submarine attacks, and kamikaze planes. Through each of his encounters with the enemy, Mr. Parker showed resilience and courageously performed his duties under fire. Yet for decades, his combat actions were not properly recognized.

