U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., last week joined 21 senators to advance legislation to prohibit the Biden administration from banning the use of traditional lead ammunition or tackle on public lands. The Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act of 2022 (S.4940) would stop the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), U.S. Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management from imposing such bans unless such an action is supported by science and state wildlife and fisheries agencies.

