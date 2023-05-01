As accustomed as we Mississippians are to dealing with tornado damage, the past several weeks have been especially difficult. Violent and deadly storms tore swaths of destruction on back-to-back weekends, resulting in disaster declarations for 11 of our counties. Though the road to recovery will be long, I am heartened to see the resilience of our affected communities. As a part of the government’s long-term response to these events, I have reintroduced legislation that would improve tornado forecasting and warning systems in an effort to save lives.

Newsletters

david.helms@djournal.com