Nothing upsets China’s communist leaders like a thriving democracy on their doorstep. Taiwan is a case in point. Located some 100 miles from the Chinese coast, Taiwan is an outpost of freedom in the Pacific. This prosperous country, home to 23 million people, has rejected communism in favor of liberty. Recently, China’s threats against Taiwan have grown increasingly severe. When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month, the Chinese military responded by firing missiles over the island and surrounding it with warships. They soon launched a second wave of exercises after another U.S. congressional delegation visited the country. The communist regime in Beijing simply does not know how to handle a free Taiwan charting its own future.

