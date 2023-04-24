In an epic overreach of the administrative state, President Biden recently proposed two changes to vehicle emissions standards, which would immediately require the entire American auto industry to shift its focus to electric vehicle production. His plan is a liberal pipe dream born of the same Green New Deal fantasy that has driven his administration’s anti-domestic energy agenda. If finalized, the proposed rules would increase costs for American families, ensure our dependence on China, and dramatically alter the American way of life.

