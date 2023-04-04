Like many Mississippians, I was glued to my TV late on March 24, as violent storms raged across our state from the Mississippi River to the Alabama line. By 9 in the evening, I had learned about the damage sustained by residents of the lower Delta, particularly Rolling Fork. I began to reach out to friends there and their relatives. When the killer system moved into Monroe County, I watched with thousands as meteorologist Matt Laubhan said a brief, earnest prayer for Amory and exhorted viewers to take caution.

Newsletters

david.helms@djournal.com