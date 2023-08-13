Roads, ports, broadband, and rail are the building blocks of a healthy economy. This month, I celebrated groundbreakings at two construction projects in Hattiesburg and in Madison County. The sites I visited represent long-term investments in the growth of our state. They make it easier for parents to drop off their children at school, cheaper for entrepreneurs to start businesses, and faster for first responders to reach those in need.

Newsletters

david.helms@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you