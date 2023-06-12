The U.S. military is the most successful civil rights program in history, with a relentless focus on excellence that makes it the world’s most elite fighting force. These twin characteristics have made the U.S. military a place in which Americans from countless walks of life are equally able to advance. Unfortunately, the current crop of bureaucrats at the Pentagon do not talk about it that way. Instead, they have made misguided diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives a priority. At best, it is a distraction. At worst, it is a dangerous dereliction of duty.

