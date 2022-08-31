Purchase Access

This week marks 17 years since Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast. Since that horrific storm, we have taken significant steps to prevent future disasters by improving our drainage systems, flood walls, and levees. The same cannot be said for residents of metro Jackson and the South Delta, who continue to face persistent flooding. Just last week, heavy rains caused flash flood damage across Mississippi, and in February 2020, Jackson floodwaters rose to their third-highest level on record. Meanwhile, South Delta residents have suffered repeated property damage, crop failure, and even death because of backwater floods, which were especially severe in 2019. These flood threats are not going away and require investments in new infrastructure.

