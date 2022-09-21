One of the most important jobs of our government is to provide for the common defense as outlined in the Constitution. Each year, Congress takes up this task by assessing the needs of our military and setting funding levels necessary to keep us safe. This process results in the National Defense Authorization Act, a bill that has been passed annually since 1961. Congress should be taking up this all-important legislation now. Unfortunately, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has shelved the bill in order to confirm more of President Biden’s partisan nominees, leaving our military uncertain about its future.

Newsletters

david.helms@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus