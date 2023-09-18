This month, NASA announced that rocket production company Relativity Space would expand its work at Stennis Space Center. Americans have watched with excitement as private industry has spent the last few years testing and launching new space technologies. Public-private partnerships, like the deal between NASA and Relativity, represent a new era in U.S. space programs. The announcement also demonstrates that the long-term investments we have made at Stennis Space Center are still bearing fruit.

Newsletters

david.helms@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you