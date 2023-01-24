The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued the following hazardous weather outlook:
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
A winter storm will skirt just to the northwest of Mid-South tonight through Wednesday morning. The main impacts across the Mid-South will be strong winds and heavy rainfall.
Light snow accumulations are possible for portions of extreme northeast Arkansas late tonight and into the overnight hours.
This Afternoon A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 53. East wind 10 to 15 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight:
Rain and thunderstorms before 3am, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 40. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 39.
Monday
Cloudy, with a high near 52.
