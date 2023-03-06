Brook Denton and Rick Kilzer were married Saturday at the church. I know a lot of folks worked very hard to make that a beautiful service. Some of their flowers were left for church services Sunday, and they were absolutely beautiful.
After the big rush of activities in February, things have settled down a bit. Brotherhood will meet March 12(which happens to be my dad’s birthday and Bro. Justin’s also). The Costa Rica mission group will be leaving that weekend. Some are going to West Virginia with a group from Columbus, and still others will go to other services in Louisiana at the same time. We may have an empty church then! Our W.Va. trip is planned for the last week of June right now. That time may change later.
Rick and Cyle took Jeremy Yielding on what Jeremy said was his first fishing trip Saturday. They were going to show him how fishing is done. Cyle spent the night with Flip and Fluff so they could get an early start to Pickwick. He made his first mistake when he got all of Felecia’s creamer for his coffee. When she got ready to make that wonderful cup of coffee on a cold morning that you don’t have to go to work, Cyle heard her half way to Pickwick. It was cold and rainy there, so Cyle loaned Jeremy his rain gear since Jeremy thought it would be warm there. Cyle got wet right off the bat. And cold. Rick slipped and got a shoe full of water. All day-wet foot-cold wet foot. Jeremy caught a fish, Cyle caught one , Rick caught none. They came home early. Heaven help Jeremy if he wants to go again next Saturday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.